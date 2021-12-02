'Double Standards on Discrimination': Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Call Out Dow Chemical CEO

On the eve of one of the world’s most infamous disasters, the 1984 Union Carbide plant gas leak that took place on December 2-3 midnight, the survivors chose to call out the USA for its systematic discrimination against survivors of the gas disaster and victims of groundwater contamination.

For well over three decades, the survivors ruing insufficient compensation, improper efforts for rehabilitation of victims and their kin besides lambasting the Centre and State governments for not bringing perpetrators to book for the industrial disaster.

Speaking to the media, the representatives of four organisations working for the survivors presented facts to counter Dow CEO Jim Fitterling’s claims to non-discrimination by being on the advisory board of an LGBT+ organisation. They also released a letter from senior LGBT+ activist Peter Tatchell asking Jim Fitterling to own up to the legal responsibilities of Bhopal.

Sanjana Singh, an LGBT+ survivor of the Bhopal disaster, said, “Fighting discrimination against LGBT+ people teaches us to fight against all forms of discrimination in society. It is wrong for Fitterling who came out as gay in 2014 to make claims of inclusivity while heading a company that starkly discriminates against the Bhopal survivors.”

Singh has the distinction of being the first transgender government officer in Madhya Pradesh. “As a six-year-old then, I used to live with my family in Jehangirabad area and remember how we all had to flee to Sanchi (Vidisha) after the gas leak and most of us suffered physical issues due to exposure to the gas,” Singh added, saying she suffers from breathing and other ailments.

“Dow Chemical’s premium product Chlorpyriphos is banned in the USA for causing possible neurological damage, reduced IQ, loss of working memory, and attention deficit disorders and birth defects. However, in India, Corteva, a corporation with close ties to Dow Chemical, sells Chlorpyriphos with the trade name Dursban without mentioning its health hazards or its regulatory ban in the USA,” said Rashida Bee, President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Shahzadi Bee of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha said, “In 2014, Dow donated water filtration systems and over $100,000 in aid to Flint, Michigan, in response to contamination of the city’s drinking water source. However, in Bhopal, mercury and cancer-causing chemicals have been found in the breast milk of nursing mothers living in areas affected by groundwater contamination due to hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory and Dow refuses to clean up its toxic waste.

According to Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information & Action, in the United States Dow submits unquestioningly to government agencies and courts. In 2005, a Dow joint-venture pleaded guilty and paid an $84 million criminal fine for participating in an international conspiracy to fix the prices of synthetic rubber in violation of the Sherman Act. In India, Dow has ignored six separate summonses to appear in the court’s proceedings in the disaster claiming that Indian criminal courts have no jurisdiction over TDCC. Dow Chemical’s double standards are evident in every aspect of their operations.” she said.

“We will launch a campaign on social media to make US citizens and others aware of Dow Chemical CEO’s double standards on equality and discrimination,” Dhingra added.

“In the US, Dow is paying for clean-up of 171 contaminated sites including the Tittabawassee and Saginaw river plains near its headquarters in Midland Michigan. But on the matter of cleaning up the ongoing contamination in Bhopal, Dow says it is the responsibility of the Madhya Pradesh government,” said Nousheen Khan of Children Against Dow/Carbide.

To add, Union Carbide Corporation was later taken over by multinational chemical giant Dow Chemicals in 2001, which has repeatedly declined to shoulder responsivities for the 1984 industrial catastrophe of Bhopal which took place under UCC. On December 2 and 3, around 30 tonnes of MiC had leaked from the UCC plant in old Bhopal at around midnight killing around 3,000 people immediately. While activists fighting for cause claim around 25,000 died immediately and many more in subsequent years and over five lakh population was affected with exposure to the poisonous gas leaked out of the plant.

Cleaning of the ‘toxic remains’ is yet to be done at the Bhopal plant, based in JP Nagar after all these years.

On the 37th anniversary of the event, the survivors are yet again observing a series of events to protest the infamous disaster and subsequent apathy from Indian and overseas authorities.

