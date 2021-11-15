Double Vaccine Dose Should Suffice For a Year, WHO Chief Swaminathan Says Global Covid Case Surge Likely

WHO’s Chief Scientist Dr Saumya Swaminathan on Monday said there has been an expected rise of Covid-19 cases globally and added that the vaccination of the vulnerable population has led to ‘uncoupling between infections and deaths.’

In an interview of CNBC-TV18, Dr Saumya Swaminathan said, “Many countries in Western Europe is seeing surge in infections, some increase in hospitalisations due to a number of reasons… but not a significant increase in deaths. So, an uncoupling between infections and deaths, largely because the vulnerable groups have been almost entirely vaccinated."

The WHO scientist also said that in majority of adults, the vaccination is expected to suffice for at least a year or possibly longer. “The new evidence that is coming out seems to suggest that vaccine-derived immunity will stay for a long time, even if the level of antibodies in the blood starts declining… But for the majority of healthy adults, a course of vaccination should be good protection for at least a year, possibly, possibly longer."

On the question of booster dose and mix-and-match vaccine, she said that though it is an interesting concept but there needs to be data to arrive at a conclusion. She added that it need to be determined if there still needs to be booster doses and also who will need that additional dose.

“It is a very interesting concept and question of heterologous boosters, or what is called mix and match… But this data needs to be generated, we cannot come to conclusions without seeing the data,” she added.

Two weeks after the emergency approval for Covaxin, the WHO scientist defended WHO’s approval process of the vaccine and said that the independent scientific and technical processes should be respected. “The time taken for EUL from the submission of full data set has ranged from 45 days to 165 days and Covaxin came in at about 90 days. It has not been the vaccine that took the longest but we have to respect these independent scientific and technical processes,” she said.

She also said that the global evidence on immune response to vaccination is encouraging and said that vaccine derived immunity will last longer even if antibody levels start reducing.

Swaminathan reiterated that vaccination is necessary and added that the natural infection after getting exposed does generate immunity, however, it is variable. “In some people, it is strong, it can last for a long time. In others, it may be not that strong. In about 10 to 20 percent people, you can’t even detect antibodies after infection,” she added.

