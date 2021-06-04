Tragedy Strikes Twice For Meerut Sisters As Parents Die of Covid-19 in 2 Days

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives across the country and destroyed several families. People are suffering the pain of losing their loved ones. A lot of children have lost their parents and turned orphan during this ravaging crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest tragedy has been reported from Mawana town of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh where three sisters have lost both their parents within a span of just two days.

Forty-year-old Yatendra, an employee of a primary school, and his wife Anuj succumbed to Covid-19 infections due to a lack of timely availability of oxygen.

Yatendra was on duty in the UP panchayat elections. When he returned home, located in the Buddha Peer locality, his health deteriorated and soon after his wife also felt unwell. When Yatendra’s younger brother visited them, he took his sister-in-law for a medical check-up, but could not get treatment. She then went to a government hospital to get tested for Covid and returned home.

On May 28, when her condition worsened, she was rushed to a private hospital, but could not get treatment there either. She was then taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College. However, by the time the papers were ready, Anuj succumbed to the infection. Two days later, her husband also fell prey to the Covid-19 virus.

This loss shattered their three daughters and Yatendra’s mother who lives nearby. She is worried about the future of the girls; however, the minors can be seen showing immense courage in such trying times.

The eldest daughter, 16, wiped her tears to stay strong for her sisters and grandmother. She says in order to pay tribute to her parents she aims to become a teacher. The minors are presently living in a rented house in which her parents lived near their grandmother’s residence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here