Double Whammy for UP as Covid-19 Tally Zooms to 295 in Agra, 45 Quarantined After Bijnor Cop Tests Positive

Bijnor/Agra: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Agra soared to 295 with 28 fresh cases, according to updates provided by health officials on Tuesday morning.

Despite there being a strict lockdown in place, the number of Covid-19 cases has continued to increase in the city. As on Monday, the city had 267 positive cases. District magistrate PN Singh told news agency IANS that 4,289 samples had been collected so far.

The neighbouring city of Firozabad has reported 56 cases so far.

Of the total cases, 92 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, 80 are from a private hospital, 26 are health workers, 26 have a foreign travel history, 24 are from Fatehpur Sikri. Besides this, there are 6 deaths and 18 others. Twenty-six patients have been cured, IANS reported.

The number of hot zones has also climbed to 62 and several areas have been barricaded to restrict movement. The police have taken action against the violators and have registered 60 cases. The vegetable market, which was closed down after a few vegetable vendors tested positive for the infection, was sanitised. It is likely to open Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector who has part of the team which had escorted the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event to a quarantine facility in Bijnor upon their return from the capital city, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, making him the first policeman in Uttar Pradesh to be infected with the virus, IANS reported.

Forty-five police personnel, who came in contact with the 59-year-old police official, have been put under quarantine and the Nahtaur police station has been cleaned up. Other members of the rescue team – three constables and a few health department workers– were declared negative in the report, a senior government official was quoted as saying by IANS.

"A group of nine persons had returned from Delhi to their native village, Nargadi, on April 13. After getting the information, a joint team of police and health department went to their homes to quarantine them. A case was also registered against them for violating the lockdown. Of them, six turned out to be suffering from COVID-19." Superintendent of police (rural) Sanjay Kumar told IANS.

However, the rescue team was tested later, and the report of the sub-inspector came positive. His family resides in Badaun while he lives in Bijnor.

So far, 23 people, including four women, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bijnor district. More than 15 hotspots in the district have been sanitized and sealed by police and health department officials.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube