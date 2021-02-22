Doubling Farmers' Income, Cow Shelters & Focus on Empowering Women: All About UP Budget 2021

A target of doubling farmers' income by 2022, a self-reliant farmer integrated development scheme with a provision of Rs 100 crore- are among the several schemes announced by Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna during the budget session on Monday.

The Finance Minister said that the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has proposed a provision of Rs 100 crore for the self-reliant farmer integrated development scheme which will be conducted from the financial year 2021-22.

Along with this a provision of Rs 600 crore has been proposed under the Chief Minister's Farmer Accident Welfare Scheme, while Rs 700 crore has been proposed to provide free water facility to farmers and Rs 400 crore have been kept aside for the grant for providing crop loans to farmers at concessional rates.

The Finance Minister has also set a target to install 15,000 solar pumps in 2021-22 under the Prime Minister Kisan Energy Security and Upliftment Campaign. Apart from this, local participation and participation of voluntary organizations will be obtained for the development of cow shelter sites in all the Nyaya Panchayats of the state and the Breed Improvement Program will be strongly promoted.

In his budget speech, the Finance Minister said that the upliftment of women has been decided to be implemented by further refining the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana and an arrangement of Rs 1200 crore has been proposed to provide tablets to all eligible girls.

Mukhyamantri Saksham Suposhan Yojana will be implemented from 2021-22 to address the problem of malnutrition in women and children and a budget of Rs 100 crore is proposed for this scheme.

A budget provision of Rs. 4,094 crore is proposed for the Nutrition Program and Rs 415 crore for the National Nutrition Campaign. A new scheme called Mahila Samarthi Yojana will be implemented and a provision of Rs 200 crores for this has been proposed. And a budget provision of Rs 32 crore has been proposed for the establishment of women power centers.

In the fifth budget of the Yogi government, a budget of Rs 20 crore has been proposed for the Abhyudaya scheme for the youth. While poor students studying in Sanskrit schools will be provided free hostel and food facilities as per the Gurukul system.