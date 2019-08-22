Take the pledge to vote

Doubtful of His Character, Maharashtra Woman Stabs Husband Repeatedly to Death

The woman initially claimed that her husband committed suicide, but later during questioning, she confessed to the crime.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Representative image.
Palghar: A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband after a tiff over domestic issues in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The couple, who have two minor daughters, used to frequently quarrel. The accused, Pranali Kadam, also doubted her husband Sunil Kadam's character, a police spokesperson said.

They again had a fight on Wednesday following which the woman allegedly stabbed her husband several times with a kitchen knife, he said.

Some family members rushed the victim to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening, the official said.

The woman initially claimed her husband committed suicide. But, the deceased's family members raised suspicion, saying his injuries did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Later, during questioning, the woman confessed to the crime, the spokesperson said.

She was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

