Doubting Girlfriend's Loyalty, Maharashtra Man Kills Aspiring Model
Police identified the victim through social media, he said, adding that the latter used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model. The accused was later arrested, an officer said.
Representational Image.
Nagpur: A 19-year-old aspiring model was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on suspicion of her "character" in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.
The victim was identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh. A Nagpur police officer said they received information on Saturday morning about the body of a woman with her face crushed lying along the Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.
Police identified the victim through social media, he said, adding that Parihar used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model. Sheikh was later arrested, he said.
According to the officer, Sheikh has "confessed" that he killed Parihar because he suspected her character and "closeness" with some youths.
Prima facie, Sheikh travelled with Parihar in his car on July 12 and later allegedly killed her by crushing her head at Savli Fata near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway, the official
said.
A case of murder has been registered by Nagpur (Rural) police and further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup Final | Pitch Invader Attempt Foiled at World Cup Final
- Akshay Kumar Joins Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh at New Zealand Vs England World Cup Final
- Bigg Boss Telugu Organisers Accused of Demanding Sexual Favours in Return for Entry Into Show: Report
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour at Rs 32,999 Will go on Sale For The First Time
- Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar