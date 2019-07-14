Take the pledge to vote

Doubting Girlfriend's Loyalty, Maharashtra Man Kills Aspiring Model

Police identified the victim through social media, he said, adding that the latter used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model. The accused was later arrested, an officer said.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
Doubting Girlfriend's Loyalty, Maharashtra Man Kills Aspiring Model
Representational Image.
Nagpur: A 19-year-old aspiring model was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on suspicion of her "character" in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The victim was identified as Khushi Parihar, a resident of Nagpur, and the accused as Ashraf Sheikh. A Nagpur police officer said they received information on Saturday morning about the body of a woman with her face crushed lying along the Pandhurna-Nagpur highway.

Police identified the victim through social media, he said, adding that Parihar used to participate in local fashion shows and was aspiring to become a model. Sheikh was later arrested, he said.

According to the officer, Sheikh has "confessed" that he killed Parihar because he suspected her character and "closeness" with some youths.

Prima facie, Sheikh travelled with Parihar in his car on July 12 and later allegedly killed her by crushing her head at Savli Fata near Pandhurna-Nagpur highway, the official

said.

A case of murder has been registered by Nagpur (Rural) police and further investigation is underway.

