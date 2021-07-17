Dowry Death: UP Court Sentences Five People to Life Imprisonment

A court here sentenced five people to life imprisonment in a three-year-old dowry death case, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said Meena, a resident of Kotwali police station area, got married to Sheshnath Singh in February 2008.

He said Meena was burnt to death over dowry at her husband's place on April 3, 2018. A case was registered against five people, including the woman's husband, following a complaint by the victim's father Ashok Singh.

Additional district judge Nitin Kumar Thakur on Friday sentenced the woman's husband Sheshnath Singh alias Bahadur Singh, Suresh Singh (father-in-law), Tateri Devi (mother-in-law), Sunita Singh and Sarita Singh (both sisters-in-law) to life imprisonment in connection with the case, Tada said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on all the five culprits, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here