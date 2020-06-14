INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dowry Death: Week After Burial, Body of Pregnant Woman Exhumed for Autopsy

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Tabassum, who was pregnant, was killed last week and her body burried at Shikarpur village in the district.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Share this:

The body of a woman, who was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demand, was exhumed for autopsy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

A case has been filed against the victim's husband and in-laws, who are absconding, they said.

Tabassum, who was pregnant, was killed last week and her body burried at Shikarpur village in the district, they said.

Tabasssum and her sister Tarannum were married to Ass Mohammad and his brother four years ago. Both sisters were harassed for more dowry, the police said.

Share this:
Next Story