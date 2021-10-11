Dowry, Snakebite & A Conspiracy: Kerala Court's Verdict on Uthra Murder Case Today

A court in Kerala will pronounce today, the verdict in a murder case where a 25-year-old woman Uthra was killed by being bit by a venomous snake that was planted by her husband Sooraj. The Kollam Additional Sessions Court Judge M Manoj will pronounce the verdict.

According to the case, Uthra died in sleep in her parent’s house in Anchal, 40 km east of Kollam, allegedly bitten by a venomous snake, on May 7, 2020. Uthra, who had been married for two years, was the mother of a one-year-old son.

As per the prosecution, it was her 27-year-old husband Sooraj S Kumar, a bank employee who released a poisonous snake in their room to kill her. The accused allegedly gave her sleeping pills before planting the Indian cobra that bit her. It was further revealed the accused had released a snake on March 2 last year also.

Uthra underwent treatment for 16 days at a private Medical College in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district after she sustained a snake bite at her husband’s house at Parakkode near Adoor in Pathanamthitta on March 2. The Russell’s Viper bite caused her to be completely bed-ridden for around 52 days and had she had to undergo plastic surgery to repair the damage.

According to Uthra’s mother, Manimegalai, her daughter, and Sooraj went to bed after dinner. The next morning Sooraj, usually a late riser, woke up unusually early and went outside. However, Uthra didn’t wake up at her usual time. Her mother went into her room and found Uthra unconscious. Later, the room was searched, and the cobra was found and killed.

Sooraj had received a dowry, including Rs 10 lakh cash, property, a new car, and over 100 sovereigns of gold. He allegedly committed the crime after he attempted to extract more dowry from her family failed in two years of marital life.

He was arrested on May 24, based on the suspicion raised by Uthra’s family over her death. On July 12, Sooraj made a public confession that he had bought two snakes for Rs 10,000 on two occasions from Chavarukavu Suresh Kumar, a snake catcher from Parippally in Kollam.

The investigation team led by former Rural SP S Harishankar submitted scientific evidence such as the reports of the autopsy conducted on Uthra and the snake to the court. As per the charge sheet that runs into over 1,000 pages and was submitted on November 1, Sooraj had tried to kill Uthra on two occasions by releasing poisonous snakes to bite her.

Though the snake charmer who handed over the poisonous serpents to Sooraj was named an accused in the case, he turned approver in the trial which started on December 1. During the hearing, he informed the court that he had handed over the to Sooraj without knowing the accurate purpose.

The police team investigating Uthra’s murder attempted to reconstruct the crime scene with a live snake and a dummy.

The reconstruction took place last year at the forest department’s state training center at Arippa in Kollam. The analysis of the experiment indicated significant variances in the data of bite marks. When the snake bit after being poked on the body, the bite marks were 1.7 cm wide. However, when the snake was grabbed by the hand and forced to bite, the mark ranged from 2 cm to 2.4 cm.

While Sooraj was charged with the murder of his wife, his parents and sister with domestic violence.

Uthra’s parents Vijayasenan and Manimegalai and several people are keenly awaiting the verdict in the murder case.

