Doyen of Hindi Poetry Gopal Das Neeraj Passes Away at 93

Saddened by the demise of noted poet and lyricist Shri Gopaldas ‘Neeraj.’



Shri Neeraj's unique style connected him with people from all walks of life, across generations. His works are unforgettable gems, which will live on and inspire many. Condolences to his admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 19 July 2018

महान कवि श्री गोपालदास ‘नीरज’ जी के महाप्रयाण पर अश्रुपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि! उनके अमर गीत हमेशा-हमेशा हमारी स्मृतियों में गूँजते रहेंगे... कारवाँ गुज़र गया... pic.twitter.com/BzEh6QWphu — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 19 July 2018

Doyen of Hindi poetry Gopal Das Neeraj passed away at the AIIMS trauma centre on Thursday. He was 93.A Padma Bhushan awardee, Neeraj had suffered a head injury in a fall at his house in Agra and was undergoing treatment at a hospital there, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of the AIIMS trauma centre, said.“He was shifted to the trauma centre here on Wednesday night in a critical condition. He had kidney failure, infection all over his body and head injury. He passed away today at around 7.30pm,” he said.Neeraj’s family was by his side during his last hours.The poet, who also wrote songs for Bollywood films, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2007.Paying tribute to the poet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his work “unforgettable gems”, while former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture with the legend.