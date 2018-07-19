GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Doyen of Hindi Poetry Gopal Das Neeraj Passes Away at 93

The poet, who also wrote songs for Bollywood films, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2007.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2018, 9:19 PM IST
Doyen of Hindi Poetry Gopal Das Neeraj Passes Away at 93
Poet Gopal Das Neeraj. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Doyen of Hindi poetry Gopal Das Neeraj passed away at the AIIMS trauma centre on Thursday. He was 93.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Neeraj had suffered a head injury in a fall at his house in Agra and was undergoing treatment at a hospital there, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of the AIIMS trauma centre, said.

“He was shifted to the trauma centre here on Wednesday night in a critical condition. He had kidney failure, infection all over his body and head injury. He passed away today at around 7.30pm,” he said.

Neeraj’s family was by his side during his last hours.

The poet, who also wrote songs for Bollywood films, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Bhushan in 2007.

Paying tribute to the poet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his work “unforgettable gems”, while former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture with the legend.





