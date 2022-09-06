CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » India » Dozen People Injured in Clash After Dalit Girl Harassed in UP's Muzaffarnagar
1-MIN READ

Dozen People Injured in Clash After Dalit Girl Harassed in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 08:46 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

A police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident. (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

A police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident. (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

Some of those injured have suffered severe wounds, police said

At least a dozen people were injured as two groups pelted stones on each other after some of them harassed a Dalit girl on Monday evening, police said.

The girl was returning home from tuition classes in Bannagar village under Kotwali police station limits when a few young men teased her.

This led to a confrontation between those men and another group, following which both parties resorted to stone pelting.

Some of those injured have suffered severe wounds, police said. Police said force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 06, 2022, 08:46 IST
last updated:September 06, 2022, 08:46 IST