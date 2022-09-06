Dozen People Injured in Clash After Dalit Girl Harassed in UP's Muzaffarnagar

At least a dozen people were injured as two groups pelted stones on each other after some of them harassed a Dalit girl on Monday evening, police said.

The girl was returning home from tuition classes in Bannagar village under Kotwali police station limits when a few young men teased her.

This led to a confrontation between those men and another group, following which both parties resorted to stone pelting.

Some of those injured have suffered severe wounds, police said. Police said force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

