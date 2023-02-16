DpBOSS Satta King Result for 16 February, 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS THURSDAY, 16 FEBRUARY, 2023: DpBoss.Net is back with today’s Satta Matka results. For those seeking information on the results of various lotteries, the most accurate predictions for the winning numbers, and instructions on how to place the largest bets, the website serves as a one-stop shop. The website has results for Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, and more outcomes. Check full list of winning numbers for February 15 and February 16 below:

Guessing Numbers for February 16:

Golden Ank: 1-6-4-9

SRIDEVI MORNING: 140-54-167

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 125-85-889

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 467-70-145

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 679-24-266

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 335-11-579

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 778-28-134

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 367-64-590

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 889-52-336

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 120-32-390

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 470-17-124

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 239-40-370

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 234-97-359

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 158-40-127

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

Winning Numbers for February 15:

Golden Ank: 2-7-3-8

KALYAN: 889-52-336

KALYAN NIGHT: 120-32-390

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 239-4

RATAN KHATRI: 158-40-127

KUBER: 470-17-124

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 136-08-116

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 155-1

SUPREME NIGHT: 770-43-247

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 346-3

MILAN NIGHT: 223-77-278

GOA NIGHT: 389-01-100

WORLI MUMBAI: 249-57-700

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 368-78-459

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 345-28-260

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 199-9

MADHUR NIGHT: 800-84-239

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 245-16-240

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 470-11-560

TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 280-0

WORLI: 577-95-267

CHENNAI NIGHT: 160-79-478

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 569-04-257

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 170-85-690

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 123-61-236

BABY NIGHT: 368-77-359

To play the game, users can access a variety of Apps on the Play Store. This game also has an offline version. Simply place your wager with a nearby lottery ticket seller to get started. To be eligible for the prize, which also includes the huge sum of Rs. 1 crore, more than one player must make numerical predictions.

Playing the lottery is essentially a game of chance and speculation. On this website, users can find lucky draw guessing games that could net them a huge sum of money. Despite the fact that the guessing numbers are given on the website, they might not always be exact.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 1-6-4-9

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

