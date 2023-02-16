DpBOSS Satta King Result for 16 February, 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS THURSDAY, 16 FEBRUARY, 2023: DpBoss.Net is back with today’s Satta Matka results. For those seeking information on the results of various lotteries, the most accurate predictions for the winning numbers, and instructions on how to place the largest bets, the website serves as a one-stop shop. The website has results for Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, and more outcomes. Check full list of winning numbers for February 15 and February 16 below:
Guessing Numbers for February 16:
Golden Ank: 1-6-4-9
SRIDEVI MORNING: 140-54-167
09:30 AM 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 125-85-889
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
MILAN MORNING: 467-70-145
10:15 AM 11:15 AM
KUBER MORNING: 679-24-266
10:45 AM 11:45 AM
KALYAN MORNING: 335-11-579
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
MADHURI: 778-28-134
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
SUPER DAY: 367-64-590
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
KALYAN: 889-52-336
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 120-32-390
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
KUBER: 470-17-124
09:25 PM 11:35 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 239-40-370
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 234-97-359
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 158-40-127
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
Winning Numbers for February 15:
Golden Ank: 2-7-3-8
KALYAN: 889-52-336
KALYAN NIGHT: 120-32-390
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 239-4
RATAN KHATRI: 158-40-127
KUBER: 470-17-124
RAJDHANI NIGHT: 136-08-116
MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 155-1
SUPREME NIGHT: 770-43-247
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 346-3
MILAN NIGHT: 223-77-278
GOA NIGHT: 389-01-100
WORLI MUMBAI: 249-57-700
BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 368-78-459
MAHARAJ NIGHT: 345-28-260
NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 199-9
MADHUR NIGHT: 800-84-239
NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 245-16-240
TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 470-11-560
TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 280-0
WORLI: 577-95-267
CHENNAI NIGHT: 160-79-478
SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 569-04-257
SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 170-85-690
SRIDEVI NIGHT: 123-61-236
BABY NIGHT: 368-77-359
To play the game, users can access a variety of Apps on the Play Store. This game also has an offline version. Simply place your wager with a nearby lottery ticket seller to get started. To be eligible for the prize, which also includes the huge sum of Rs. 1 crore, more than one player must make numerical predictions.
ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security
Playing the lottery is essentially a game of chance and speculation. On this website, users can find lucky draw guessing games that could net them a huge sum of money. Despite the fact that the guessing numbers are given on the website, they might not always be exact.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.
Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 1-6-4-9
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?
When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.
- Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
Read all the Latest India News here