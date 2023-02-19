DpBOSS Satta King Result for 19 February, 2023: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, 19 FEBRUARY, 2023: Following the daily drill, the most recent Satta Matka results for Sunday are accessible on DpBoss.Net. The website serves as a one-stop shop for consumers looking for lottery results, the most accurate winning number predictions, and betting tips. Users can choose from a variety of options, including Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. Check full list of winning numbers for February 18 and February 19 below:

Lucky Numbers for February 19:

Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6

SRIDEVI MORNING: Result Soon

Guessing Numbers for February 19:

SRIDEVI MORNING: 369-85-780

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 170-89-478

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MADHURI: 114-60-136

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 200-23-157

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 700-73-355

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

MAIN BAZAR: 229-36-466

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

KALYAN NIGHT: 369-81-128

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 128-19-270

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

KUBER: 368-70-488

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 590-48-468

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT:

550-03-139

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

Lucky Numbers for February 18:

Golden Ank: 2-7-3-8

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 357-5

MILAN NIGHT: 237-25-230

WORLI MUMBAI: 135-98-279

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 137-14-347

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 550-0

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 134-83-238

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 157-3

SUPREME NIGHT: 226-0

MADHUR NIGHT: 480-24-167

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 359-7

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 337-39-117

WORLI: 139-32-237

CHENNAI NIGHT: 146-12-138

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 670-38-170

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 770-4

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 580-33-689

RATAN KHATRI: 590-4

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 128-1

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 380-1

GUJRAT NIGHT: 120-3

Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India, certain lottery games, such as Satta Matka are allowed. Online games have grown in popularity. The bulk of Satta games is accessed via the Play Store websites and applications. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a lottery ticket retailer in your area. Just properly predicting a number will earn you a cash award of up to Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: 2-7-1-6

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

