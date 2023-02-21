DpBOSS Satta King Result for February 21: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS TUESDAY, 21 FEBRUARY, 2023: DpBoss.Net is one of the most well-known websites for lottery results, professional winning number predictions, and wagering advice. Every day, the Satta Matka results are published on the website. It also makes it easier to locate results for a number of different kinds of matka, including Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. You can search the website for guessing numbers that have been shared after extended research. Check full list of winning numbers for February 20 and February 21 below:

Guessing Numbers for February 21:

Golden Ank: 0-5-3-8

SRIDEVI MORNING: 569-08-288

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 680-40-569

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 678-18-567

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 367-61-128

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 235-09-180

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 113-50-145

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MADHUR MORNING: 223-78-125

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 144-91-470

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 577-90-136

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 680-43-670

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 459-84-356

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 689-36-367

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 223-74-130

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 456-57-160

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 356-47-124

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 240-67-467

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 799-50-677

11:35 PM 01:35 AM

Lucky Numbers for February 20:

Golden Ank: 4-9-2-7

KALYAN: 680-43-670

KALYAN NIGHT: 459-8

KUBER: 689-36-367

GOA NIGHT: 168-58-350

MILAN NIGHT: 890-72-345

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 240-6

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 240-60-145

MAIN MUMBAI NIGHT: 280-03-689

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 480-28-369

WORLI MUMBAI: 178-65-357

SUPREME NIGHT: 267-57-557

MADHUR NIGHT: 237-23-580

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 269-77-340

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 489-15-366

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 267-58-125

WORLI: 667-96-277

GUJRAT NIGHT: 159-52-336

RATAN KHATRI: 356-4

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

You can play Satta games online on many different websites. The Play Store has a variety of programmes that can be used to play the game. If you prefer to play traditional games, you can go to a nearby establishment to place bets and keep track of the outcomes.

Despite the fact that gambling is not permitted in India, Satta Matka and a few other lottery games an exception. For prizes totalling Rs 1 crore, a large number of players participate in the game.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Participants can view the daily Satta Matka game results on the website DpBoss.Net. Before placing the bet, you can check here for number predictions. This website is currently one of the most well-known for consistently delivering results. On the Matka online website, you can also play games like Jody, Single, Single Patty, Double, Triple, Half, and Full Sun Gum. Before placing their bets, participants can carefully review the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

Using the DpBOSS Fix, a Jodi, or a pair of shared guessing numbers, players can predict their numbers.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti are two expected numbers that have a good chance of occurring in Satta Matka. To purchase this patch Jodi or repair Patti, visit the website DpBOSS.net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Saconindia.org releases the lottery result for Kalyan three times per day. DpBoss.Net publishes the Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and again between 3:45 PM and 5:45 PM.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

Players can refer to the Kalyan Jodi Chart, which shows the number of pairs each day, to get the right answer in the Kalyan Game. If you want to increase your chances of winning, you must study these Kalyan Jodi Charts. Players should keep an eye on the Kalyan Panel Chart before starting the game. This will help them make better decisions and understand the game.

Read all the Latest India News here