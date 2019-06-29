DPCC Seals Three More 'Polluting' Factories in West Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) sealed three more "polluting" factories "operating without consent" in the Mayapuri scrap market in west Delhi on Saturday.

This was the second such exercise carried out in the last three days in the Mayapuri Industrial Area, which had witnessed violent clashes between traders and the police personnel accompanying a sealing team on April 13.

On the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the DPCC had carried out a comprehensive unit-wise survey in May and found several units "operating without consent".

Neeraj Sehgal, secretary of the Mayapuri Industrial Area Welfare Association, said the authorities sealed three more factories in D and C blocks on Saturday, taking the number of units shut down in the last three days to 15.

On June 19, the authorities had served 122 notices, of which 41 were for closure of defaulting units.

According to the severity of the violations, fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh were imposed on the polluting units.

On Thursday, 12 units were sealed in C, E, W and F blocks in Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase-II.

These factories were engaged in electroplating, galvanising, pickling, wood polishing, printing etc.