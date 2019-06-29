Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

DPCC Seals Three More 'Polluting' Factories in West Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area

This was the second such exercise carried out in the last three days in the Mayapuri Industrial Area, which had witnessed violent clashes between traders and the police personnel accompanying a sealing team on April 13.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DPCC Seals Three More 'Polluting' Factories in West Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area
(News18 Creative)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) sealed three more "polluting" factories "operating without consent" in the Mayapuri scrap market in west Delhi on Saturday.

This was the second such exercise carried out in the last three days in the Mayapuri Industrial Area, which had witnessed violent clashes between traders and the police personnel accompanying a sealing team on April 13.

On the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the DPCC had carried out a comprehensive unit-wise survey in May and found several units "operating without consent".

Neeraj Sehgal, secretary of the Mayapuri Industrial Area Welfare Association, said the authorities sealed three more factories in D and C blocks on Saturday, taking the number of units shut down in the last three days to 15.

On June 19, the authorities had served 122 notices, of which 41 were for closure of defaulting units.

According to the severity of the violations, fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh were imposed on the polluting units.

On Thursday, 12 units were sealed in C, E, W and F blocks in Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase-II.

These factories were engaged in electroplating, galvanising, pickling, wood polishing, printing etc.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram