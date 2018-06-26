GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

DPSRU Recruitment 2018: 76 Visiting Faculty Posts, Apply before 30th June 2018

DPSRU aims to recruit candidates for part time/ full time positions from August to November 2018 for different subjects.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 26, 2018, 2:57 PM IST
DPSRU Recruitment 2018: 76 Visiting Faculty Posts, Apply before 30th June 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
DPSRU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 76 vacancies for the post of Visiting Faculty has begun on the official website of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Delhi - dpsru.edu.in.

DPSRU aims to recruit candidates for part time/ full time positions from August to November 2018 for different subjects. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before Saturday, 30th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for DPSRU Recruitment 2018 for Visiting Faculty Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dpsru.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Application Performa’
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out of the form
Step 5 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The Registrar, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi, Mahrauli-Badarpur Road, Pushvihar Sector 3, New Delhi- 110017

Direct Link - https://dpsru.edu.in/sites/all/themes/bootstrap/files/ApplicationPerforma-COE-MO.pdf

DPSRU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 76


Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess the qualification as per the rules and regulations of PCI /AICTE/ UGC/ DCPTOT.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://dpsru.edu.in/sites/all/themes/bootstrap/files/Guest-Faculty-Advertisement-June2018.pdf

Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000 – Rs.35,000 on pro rata basis.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
