DPSRU Recruitment 2018: 76 Visiting Faculty Posts, Apply before 30th June 2018

DPSRU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 76 vacancies for the post of Visiting Faculty has begun on the official website of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Delhi - dpsru.edu.in.



DPSRU aims to recruit candidates for part time/ full time positions from August to November 2018 for different subjects. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before Saturday, 30th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - https://dpsru.edu.inClick on ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home pageClick on the link ‘Application Performa’Download the application form and take a print out of the formFill in the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:The Registrar, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi, Mahrauli-Badarpur Road, Pushvihar Sector 3, New Delhi- 11001776The applicant must possess the qualification as per the rules and regulations of PCI /AICTE/ UGC/ DCPTOT.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The selected candidate will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000 – Rs.35,000 on pro rata basis.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.