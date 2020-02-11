Dr Anil Goyal (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Dr Anil Goyal of BJP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

60. Krishna Nagar (कृष्णा नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Krishna Nagar is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,17,361 eligible electors, of which 1,13,713 were male, 1,03,645 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishna Nagar in 2020 is 911.46.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Krishna Nagar, there are a total of 3604 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,90,152 eligible electors, of which 1,00,502 were male, 89,613 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,153 eligible electors, of which 92,858 were male, 82,260 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,70,590 eligible electors, of which 90,975 were male, 79,584 female.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, S K Bagga, Advocate of AAP won in this seat by defeating Kiran Bedi of BJP by a margin of 2,277 votes which was 1.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 47.99% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Vinod Kumar Monga of INC by a margin of 43,150 votes which was 36.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.33% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Harsh Vardhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Deepika Khullar of INC by a margin of 3,204 votes which was 3.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.64% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 60. Krishna Nagar Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 18 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Krishna Nagar are: Dr Anil Goyal (BJP), Dr Ashok Kumar Walia (INC), SK Bagga (AAP), Manjeet Singh (BSP), Charanjeet (AAPP), Munish Bagga (RRP), Suresh Kumar (BRP), Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.31%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 72.27%, while it was 67.78% in 2013. In 2008, 61.74% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.96%.

he number of service voters in Krishna Nagar in 2015 was 34. In 2013, there were 34 and in 2008 there were 31.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 203 polling stations in 60. Krishna Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 185. In 2013 there were 184 polling stations and in 2008, there were 171.

Extent:

60. Krishna Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 73 Ward No. 73 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 77 (Part) EB No. 74-120 and 124-128 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 78 Ward No. 78 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 79 (Part) EB No. 1-32. 4 municipal wards (Krishna Nagar, Anarkali, Ghondli, Geeta Colony) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Krishna Nagar is 5.3 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110031, 110051, 110092

