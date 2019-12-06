Dr B R Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Central Railways to Run Special Trains on Mahaparinirvan Diwas
For the convenience of passengers and to cater to extra rush, the Central Railways has also made several other arrangements as well as added extra ticketing windows in some stations for the next 2-3 days.
File photo: People pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the author of the Constitution. (Reuters)
The Central Railways has pressed in 14 long distance special trains and 12 special Mumbai locals to cater to the extra rush on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas that is commemorated on the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on December 6.
Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar said that the extra train services will be put into service to manage extra rush of Dr B R Ambedkar supporters visiting Chaitya Bhoomi on the his death anniversary.
Sutar further said that the special trains will run from Nagpur, Ajani, Solapur, Gulbarga and other places.
"Apart from these special trains and locals, the Central Railway has identified security-sensitive locations on hhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Thane and other stations and has placed extra security staff," he added.
The country is observing the 63rd death anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr B R Ambedkar is known for his contributions towards drafting the constitution.
