Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti is a day to Reiterate Our Commitment to Fulfil his Dreams, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today on April 14th. “Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation. pic.twitter.com/mLTgmJ8tNi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Hailed as the father of Indian Constitution, it was under the chairmanship of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar that the world’s longest written constitution was framed by the constituent assembly. Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the jurist’s dedication in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. He vehemently opposed the caste system and strived to eradicate it from the society.

Dr Ambedkar always stood in solidarity with the oppressed and worked to uplift the lives of women, labourers and untouchables. Being an erudite social reformer, economist and influential orator, Dr Ambedkar was a scholar in various disciplines like political science, law and economics.

He envisioned an India where all the citizens are treated as equal under the law and became and campaigned for India’s independence from British rule.

