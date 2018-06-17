English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dr Kafeel Khan Alleges BJP MP’s Involvement in Attack on Brother, Parliamentarian Threatens Defamation
Kafeelsaid that his brother was attacked at the behest of Bansgaon BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and promoter Satish Nangalia, following a dispute over a 50,000 sq feet land
Dr Kafeel Khan speaks at a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan who was suspended from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, alleged on Sunday that BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan was involved in the alleged attack on his brother Kashif Jameel.
Thirty four-year-old Kashif Jameel was shot at in Gorakhnath on June 10.
The parliamentarian dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and an attempt "to hog limelight". Speaking to reporters in Gorakhpur, the MP from Bansgaon said that he was mulling a defamation case in this regard.
Kafeel on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the incident.
Kafeel said, “The attack needs a CBI inquiry or a committee headed by a high court judge. The manner in which police delayed the treatment of my brother in the name of medico-legal examination is enough to show that they were either under pressure or following someone’s directions.”
Kafeel further said that his brother was attacked at the behest of Bansgaon BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and promoter Satish Nangalia, following a dispute over a 50,000 sq feet land owned by Kafeel’s maternal uncle.
“The role of Gorakhnath circle officer Pravin Singh and SP (City) Vinay Kumar Singh is suspicious,” Kafeel said, adding that he would move court against the accused policemen.
The state government has provided security to Kashif after Kafeel alleged that he and his family were under threat.
Kafeel, who is out on bail, served an eight-month jail term after being implicated in connection with the BRD Medical College tragedy where over 30 children died last year due to oxygen shortage.
