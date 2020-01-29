Take the pledge to vote

Dr Kafeel Khan Arrested by UP STF in Mumbai for Making 'Inflammatory' Remarks at Anti-CAA Rally in Aligarh

Khan was scheduled to be at the Mumbai Bagh protests on Thursday, where women protesters have begun an indefinite stir against the amended citizenship law, in the same mould as Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

January 29, 2020, 11:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday night arrested Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician suspended earlier by Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College Hospital, in Mumbai.

STF Inspector General Amitabh Yash said Khan was wanted in a case registered in Aligarh for his allegedly inflammatory remarks made at a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Khan was scheduled to be at the Mumbai Bagh protests on Thursday. In the same mould as Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women protesters have started an indefinite stir against the CAA at Mumbai Bagh, with the agitation entering the third day on Wednesday.

India has been witnessing protests ever since the contentious legislation was passed by Parliament last month and came into effect earlier in January.

Khan was removed from his post at the state-run BRD hospital after 30 children died over two days in August 2017.

Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College, and was removed following the deaths on August 10 and August 11. He was later arrested.

But last year, an Uttar Pradesh government inquiry gave a clean chit to Khan.

