Dr Kafeel Khan Terminated from Service After 4-year Battle, Says Will Challenge Order in Court

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has finally terminated the services of Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician with the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The government spokesman confirmed the news of Khan’s termination.

Kafeel Khan had been suspended along with seven others in August 2017 when over 60 children died due to disruption in the oxygen supply at the BRD hospital. Seven doctors, except Khan, were later reinstated.

The state government later booked him for making inflammatory speeches during the anti-CAA protests in the state.

Talking to IANS on Thursday, Kafeel Khan said that he was waiting for the formal termination order to be served to him. “I will continue to fight for justice and will challenge the order in court," he said.

