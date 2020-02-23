Dr Kafeel Khan's Maternal Uncle Shot Dead in Gorakhpur, Property Dispute Suspected

Lucknow: The maternal uncle of Dr Kafeel Khan, Nusrullah Ahmad Warsi, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants inside his house in Gorakhpur on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident occurred in Gorakhpur's Bankat Chukk under Rajghat Police Station, where Khan's maternal uncle (maama) lived with his family. According to police, some unidentified miscreants barged into his house and shot him dead. An angle of property dispute and money-related argument is suspected at the moment, an officer, who visited the murder site along with crime branch sleuths, said.

A case has also been registered against two people, Anil Sonkar and Imamuddin, after a written complaint was given to police by the family of the deceased. Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking to media on the issue, Circle Officer Kotwali VP Singh said, "A case has been registered against two people in this case and soon they will be arrested. Other angles are also being probed." The police is also scanning CCTV footage available in the area to ascertain the identity of the killers.

Earlier, Khan was slapped with National Security Act (NSA) over his alleged inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests there on December 12, 2019. He was arrested on January 29 from Mumbai after an FIR, but was granted a bail also but soon after Khan was charged under NSA.

