Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Dr Leela Joshi, Mother Teresa of MP, Awarded Padma Shri for 22-Year Service to Tribal Women

Earlier in year 2015, Dr Joshi was listed among top 100 influential women of the country in a survey carried out by Dept of Women and Child Development.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dr Leela Joshi, Mother Teresa of MP, Awarded Padma Shri for 22-Year Service to Tribal Women
File photo of Padma Shri Dr Leela Joshi (News18)

Ratlam: As Padma Shri awards were announced on Republic Day on Saturday, those among recipients is a 82-year-old Madhya Pradesh woman who is rendering free medical services to tribal women and teenagers in remote areas in Ratlam for the last 22 years.

Dr Leela joshi had completed services with Railways as the Chief Medical Director in the year 1997 and since then has been fighting anaemia among tribal women and teenage girls in Ratlam district.

For her selfless service to humanity, the woman physician is also known as Mother Teresa of the Malwa region.

Despite her frail body and growing age, she regularly visits tribal dominated areas and renders free of cost medical services on anaemia, pregnancy related issues and other illnesses of women.

Earlier in year 2015, Dr Joshi was listed among top 100 influential women of the country in a survey carried out by Dept of Women and Child Development.

Dr Joshi expressed satisfaction on being awarded the top civilian honour and claimed that she derived her inspiration from her mother. “It’s heartening that these services have got due recognition despite being in a remote area," said the physician.

She added that her mother always rued the fact thousands woman die due to pregnancy related issues which could be prevented by medical help but she could not help as she could not become doctor or para medical staff. "This was in my back of mind and I always wanted to help out women with medical care to avoid mortalities in common diseases like anaemia," added Dr Joshi.

Last year she was felicitated by the Mumbai based Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram