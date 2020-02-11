Delhi result tally
Dr Mahender Nagpal (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Dr. Mahender Nagpal is trailing
Live election result status of Dr Mahender Nagpal (डॉ. महेन्द्र नागपाल) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Wazirpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Dr Mahender Nagpal has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Dr Mahender Nagpal (डॉ. महेन्द्र नागपाल) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Wazirpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.
Dr Mahender Nagpal is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Wazirpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business of Cosmetics. Dr Mahender Nagpal's educational qualifications are: Doctorate and is 60 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 23.9 crore which includes Rs. 7.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 16.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 65.9 lakh of which Rs. 40.6 lakh is self income. Dr Mahender Nagpal's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.4 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Wazirpur are: Nathu Ram (CPM), Dr Mahender Nagpal (BJP), Mustqim Ahmed (BSP), Rajesh Gupta (AAP), Harikishan Jindal (INC), Kamal Kishore (PPID), Jugal Kishor Chawla (RJP), Madan Sah (AIFB), Vijay Kumar (ABHM), Surendra Kumar (AAPP), Naresh Kumar Nagpal (IND), Balwant Kumar Parjapati (IND), Rajesh Gupta (IND), Suraj (IND).
