Dr Manmohan Singh's 87th Birthday: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shower Wishes Upon Former PM

Dr. Manmohan Singh, an economist and politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, turned 87 on Thursday. Apart from being the first Sikh in office, Dr. Singh was also the first Prime Minister of India since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Wishes and greetings started pouring in for Dr. Manmohan Singh as he celebrated his 87th birthday on Thursday. One of the earliest wishes came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a week-long visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site to wish his predecessor Manmohan Singh and wished him a "long and healthy life".

Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too wished Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday.

Greetings and warm wishes to former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I wish him good health and a long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 26, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish his top party leader. He also posted a 2 minute 48 seconds video, which shows the "greatest achievements" of Dr. Manmohan Singh.

As we celebrate Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/AmRe39fc8s — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2019

The same video was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress along with the post that read, "... He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication."

As we celebrate Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/AmRe39fc8s — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2019

The women's wing of the Congress party, All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) also took to Twitter to wish Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday. The tweet read, "Knowledge will give you power, and character respect. Happy Birthday to the most respected Economist and a leader who took our country on the path to development, Dr Manmohan Singh."

Knowledge will give you power, and character respectHappy Birthday to the most respected Economist and a leader who took our country on the path to development, Dr Manmohan Singh.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/SObIlaixnA — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) September 26, 2019

A number of tweets were posted on Twitter with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDrSingh to wish Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday. Here are some of them.

A Happy Birthday to visionary former Prime Minister #ManmohanSingh ji, the Father of Economic reforms in Modern India, the epitome of honesty & integrity. His Education, Degrees, Knowledge and Talent has been acknowledged, appreciated and followed across the World. pic.twitter.com/Sxwt3vYUPX — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) September 26, 2019

Best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birthday. I pray for his good health, happiness and a long life.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/bvzTO6stIN — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) September 26, 2019

Best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. He played a vital role in India's recognition as an Economic Superpower and the nation will forever be indebted for same. May God bless him with health & happiness. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/7BfPLQqsUJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 26, 2019

Warm birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh. May almighty bless him with good health, happiness and a long life🙏 #HappyBirthdayDrSingh — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) September 26, 2019

Wishing Former Prime Minister Of India, one of the greatest economists and visionary leaders of the nation and guide of globalisation in India Dr. Manmohan Singh a very Happy Birthday, we wish him continued success, good health and happiness in days ahead! #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/u0l9t38vQG — West Bengal Congress Sevadal (@SevadalWB) September 25, 2019

You are a fantastic role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their life. Thank you for your service and #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/u1z6mWZr6S — Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMH) September 25, 2019

Wishing Dr. Manmohan Singh a very Happy Birthday. Wishing him with loads of happiness, good health & peace for many many more years to come.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/AZbMmWoAo6 — Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalGA) September 25, 2019

You are a wonderful leader to the world of yesterday, today, and the future.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/ZKiboYpzeJ — Haryana Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalHRY) September 25, 2019

Dr. Manmohan Singh joined the government in 1971 as the Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. He became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 after Sonia Gandhi refused to take the top post following the Congress' win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.