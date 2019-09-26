Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Dr Manmohan Singh's 87th Birthday: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shower Wishes Upon Former PM

Wishes and greetings started pouring in for Dr. Manmohan Singh as he celebrated his 87th birthday on Thursday. One of the earliest wishes came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a week-long visit to the United States.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
File photo of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI)
Dr. Manmohan Singh, an economist and politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, turned 87 on Thursday. Apart from being the first Sikh in office, Dr. Singh was also the first Prime Minister of India since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Wishes and greetings started pouring in for Dr. Manmohan Singh as he celebrated his 87th birthday on Thursday. One of the earliest wishes came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a week-long visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site to wish his predecessor Manmohan Singh and wished him a "long and healthy life".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too wished Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish his top party leader. He also posted a 2 minute 48 seconds video, which shows the "greatest achievements" of Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The same video was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress along with the post that read, "... He has served our country for several decades & continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication."

The women's wing of the Congress party, All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) also took to Twitter to wish Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday. The tweet read, "Knowledge will give you power, and character respect. Happy Birthday to the most respected Economist and a leader who took our country on the path to development, Dr Manmohan Singh."

A number of tweets were posted on Twitter with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDrSingh to wish Dr. Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday. Here are some of them.

Dr. Manmohan Singh joined the government in 1971 as the Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. He became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 after Sonia Gandhi refused to take the top post following the Congress' win in the Lok Sabha polls.

