Dr Rajendra Prasad Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts about India’s First President

The first president of Independent India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, was born on December 3, 1884. The prominent leader gave up a prospective career in Law to fight for the country’s freedom. He contributed actively in the Indian Nationalist Movement together with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Prasad drafted the first constitution post-Independence and took reins of the emerging nation by leading the Constituent Assembly.

Dr. Prasad, who was one of the chief architects in shaping the Republic of India, served as President for 12 years.

On his 57th death anniversary, here are some facts about India’s first President.

1. At the age of five, Prasad’s father appointed a Maulavi to teach Prasad Persian language, Hindi and arithmetic.

2. Prasad had been jailed multiple times by the British government due to his participation and support in the Satyagraha Movement and the Quit India Movement.

3. Prasad was a strong follower of Gandhi’s outlook on caste and untouchability.

4. Prasad was a humanitarian and volunteered keenly when Bengal and Bihar were experiencing floods in 1914. In 1934, he himself distributed clothes and food to the victims in Bihar earthquake and epidemic.

5. Following the general election of 1951, he was elected the first president of India by the electoral college of the first Parliament and its state legislatures.

6. Prasad retired from Congress and established a tradition of non-partisanship and independence for the office-bearer.

7. In the 1896, he married Rajvanshi Devi. He was 12 at that time of his marriage.

8. It is said that during an examination, Prasad attempted all 10 questions where students were allowed to solve any 5 of 10. So impressed was the examiner that he remarked “Examinee is better than examiner”!

9. He penned his autobiography Atmakatha while he served a 3-year prison term in Bankipur Jail.

10. He played a vital role in forming the Bihari Students Conference in the year 1906 at the hall of the Patna College.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.