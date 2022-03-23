Dr Randeep Guleria Gets Three-month Extension as AIIMS Director

The tenure of Dr Randeep Guleria as the director of AIIMS, New Delhi, has been extended by three months, the premier hospital said on Wednesday. His current term is scheduled to end on March 24.

He was appointed as AIIMS, New Delhi, director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017. “He will complete his tenure on 24.03.2022. President, AIIMS is pleased to extend his tenure w.e.f. March 25, 2022 by three months or by the time new Director is appointed, whichever is earlier," according to an office memorandum issued by the hospital.

Other terms and condition of his appointment would be in accordance with the Rules of the Institute, it said.

