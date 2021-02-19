Dr Reddy's Begins Process for Emergency Use Authorisation of Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has sought emergency use authorisation of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The pharma company will present the the safety profile of phase two study and interim data of phase three study of human adenoviral vector-based platform vaccine candidate in the review process. The third phase of study is expected to complete by February 21.

"The efficacy of Sputnik V was reported to be 91.6 per cent by the Lancet, which is an impressive development in the fight against Covid-19," news agency ANI quoted Co-chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad.

"The initiation of the emergency use authorisation process will be a critical step forward for us in ensuring speedy access to the Sputnik V vaccine in India," he said in a statement.

The Indian pharma giant has collaborated with The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V as well as its distribution. Sputnik V has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.