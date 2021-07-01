Dr Reddy's Denied Permission to Conduct Phase 3 Trials of Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has been denied permission to undertake Phase 3 trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India. The central government’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) did not allow the Indian pharma major to conduct phase-3 trials of the single-dose vaccine introduced by Russia in May.

The Sputnik Light vaccine has been developed by Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), news agency ANI reported.

According to real-world data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina), the RDIF had, earlier, said that the Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine demonstrates 78.6 per cent to 83.7 per cent efficacy among the elderly.

As per the data from over 1,86,000 people aged 60-79, more than 40,000 of whom received a shot of Sputnik Light (first dose of Sputnik V) as part of the mass-scale civil vaccination program, the infection rate between 21st and 40th day from the date of receiving the first dose was only 0.446 per cent.

At the same time, the infection rate among the non-vaccinated adult population was 2.74 per cent for a comparable period, according to an official release.

The safety, efficacy, and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.

