Dr Reddy's Launches Generic Version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets in US Market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched in the US market a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets that are used to bring down blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in patients. "We are pleased to launch this generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for oral use, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Marc Kikuchi, said in a statement.

This product demonstrates that the company is actively expanding the breadth of its portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease, he added. "We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website," Kikuchi said.

The Hyderabad-based company said its Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets in 100 mg strength were available in bottle count sizes of 120.

