Dr Reddy's Recalls 2.36 Lakh Bottles of Cholesterol Lowering Tablets From US
The firm is also recalling 6,397 bottles of 80 mg on account of "presence of foreign substance: A product complaint was received for a defective tablet with an embedded foreign object observed in a bottle," regulator USFDA said.
New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling from the US over 2.36 lakh bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets used for lowering cholesterol, as per a report by the US health regulator.
Dr Reddy's Labs Inc is recalling 2.30 lakh bottles of the tablets on account of "failed impurities/ degradation specifications," regulator USFDA said in its Enforcement Report. These recalled tablets are in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg.
Out of the total bottles being recalled, 55,126 are of 10 mg strength, 44,894 bottles of 20 mg and 1,30,081 bottles are of 40 mg, it added.
The firm is also recalling 6,397 bottles of 80 mg on account of "presence of foreign substance: A product complaint was received for a defective tablet with an embedded foreign object observed in a bottle," the report said.
The tablets were manufactured by Dr Reddy's Labs at its Srikakulam facility, it said.
The voluntary recall for the 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg tablets from the US and Puerto Rico is a class III recall, it added.
For the 80 mg tablets, the recall is of class II, USFDA said.
As per USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
A class III recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.
