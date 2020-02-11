Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Dr SC Vats (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Dr SC Vats is Leading
Live election result status of Dr SC Vats (डॉ. एस सी वत्स) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Shakur Basti seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Dr SC Vats has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Dr SC Vats (डॉ. एस सी वत्स) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Shakur Basti seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Dr SC Vats has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Dr SC Vats is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Shakur Basti constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Activist, Medical Profession, Chairman- Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Chairman- Strength India Educational Society. Dr SC Vats's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 74 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 73.9 lakh which includes Rs. 73.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 27.9 lakh of which Rs. 27.2 lakh is self income. Dr SC Vats's has total liabilities of Rs. 5 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shakur Basti are: Asha Ram (BSP), Dev Raj Arora (INC), Dr SC Vats (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), Praveen Yadav (ABJSP).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Dr SC Vats (BJP) in 2020 Shakur Basti elections.
Click here for live election results of Dr SC Vats candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too