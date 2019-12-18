Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Draft Charges Submitted in Pune Court Against Activists Accused in Elgar Parishad Case

These charges include conspiracy to overthrow the government, conspiracy to murder the constitutional authority, recruitment of students and training them for subversive activities, said Ujjwala Pawar, Special Public Prosecutor.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Draft Charges Submitted in Pune Court Against Activists Accused in Elgar Parishad Case
Image for representation.

Pune: The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao and others who are absconding in the court of sessions judge S R Navander.

These charges include conspiracy to overthrow the government, conspiracy to murder the constitutional authority, recruitment of students and training them for subversive activities, said Ujjwala Pawar, Special Public Prosecutor.

"Now, after going through the evidence, the court will frame the charges," the prosecutor added.

According to Pune Police, Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, was supported by the Maoists, and the inflammatory speeches made at the event led to caste violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.

The left-leaning activists who were arrested during the subsequent probe had links with the Maoists, the police claimed, booking them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram