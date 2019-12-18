Draft Charges Submitted in Pune Court Against Activists Accused in Elgar Parishad Case

Pune: The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao and others who are absconding in the court of sessions judge S R Navander.

These charges include conspiracy to overthrow the government, conspiracy to murder the constitutional authority, recruitment of students and training them for subversive activities, said Ujjwala Pawar, Special Public Prosecutor.

"Now, after going through the evidence, the court will frame the charges," the prosecutor added.

According to Pune Police, Elgar Parishad conclave held here on December 31, 2017, was supported by the Maoists, and the inflammatory speeches made at the event led to caste violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.

The left-leaning activists who were arrested during the subsequent probe had links with the Maoists, the police claimed, booking them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

