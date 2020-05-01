Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hospital Attendants of PGI Chandigarh Dragged out of Quarantine for Photo Session, Move Sparks Outrage

The sanitation attendants and hospital attendants were placed in quarantine at the Red Cross and Infosys Sarais at PGIMER for 14 days after working in coronavirus wards.

News18.com

May 1, 2020
Hospital Attendants of PGI Chandigarh Dragged out of Quarantine for Photo Session, Move Sparks Outrage
Image used for representation (Photo: PTI)

Union leaders of the Chandigarh chapter of Indian Labour Union dragged sanitation attendants and hospital attendants of PGIMER from quarantine and clicked photos of them being felicitated with garlands for their work, The Indian Express reported.

The union leaders then proceeded to garland police officials deployed outside the quarantine facility.

“I got to know this morning about what happened yesterday. It is absolutely ridiculous — exposing so many people to the disease and pulling workers out of quarantine,” Chief Security Officer at PGI told The Indian Express. The officer added that all the people involved in the incident would be identified and strict action would be initiated against them.

The photograph has been doing the rounds ever since and five union leaders have been identified.

The sanitation attendants and hospital attendants were placed in quarantine at the Red Cross and Infosys Sarais at PGIMER for 14 days after working in coronavirus wards. The sanitation and hospital attendants who are assigned duty in non-Covid wards can also opt to stay in the quarantine facility if they do not have space in their homes to do so.

India today registered 35,043 cases of Covid-19 while the death toll climbed to 1,147, with 73 deaths in 24 hours, marking the biggest rise in a day so far.

