Dramatic Shootout at Busy Delhi Road Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Rounds Fired to Avenge 'Father's Death' | WATCH

Two people were injured after some armed men fired more than ten rounds of firing in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area on Saturday night.

One of the armed attackers has been identified as Kapil and the attack is said to be carried out by the accused to take revenge for his father’s murder, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the injured has been identified as Ajay Chaudhri, a chairman of the local mandi, and his brother. Both the injured have been admitted at a hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

#WATCH | More than 10 rounds of firing reported yesterday in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi has left 2 injured. Police & top officials were deployed at the spot. More details awaited: Delhi Police(Video: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/EJaE6FKIEh — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

According to a report in ANI, police and top officials were deployed at the spot and security has been beefed up. Police have started the investigation in the case.

A one-minute CCTV footage of the entire incident shows some armed men firing at a white SUV at a busy road in Subhash Nagar area. After several rounds of firing, pedestrians and local travellers are seen fleeing the spot amid the firing.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.