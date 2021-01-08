Drawing Inspiration For Characters From Real Life Is Limiting: 'Tandav' Writer Gaurav Solanki

New Delhi: “People aren’t software where you can draw lines,” says “Tandav” writer Gaurav Solanki who believes there’s more to individuals than ideologies, a thought explored in the upcoming political drama that offers a sneak peek into the world and India of the past and present. At a time when politics is largely divided into Left and Right groups across the globe, the Amazon Prime India series is a work of “fiction in the present” and attempts to look beyond party lines to underscore the universal nature of greed and ambition, he said.

“The lines are blurred… Audience members will try to find references but I find drawing inspiration for characters from real life very limiting. Sometimes a character has shades of four or more real people. I have tried to ensure these characters reflect India but they are fiction. “I didn’t want to divide the characters just between Left and Right. I want to look at my characters like a neighbour or a family member. People aren’t software where you can draw lines,” the 34-year-old writer told .

