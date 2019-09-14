DRDO Announces Vacancies for the Posts of Admin, Allied Cadre, 10+2 Pass Eligible To Apply at drdo.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced jobs for posts in administration and allied cadre. A total of 224 vacancies have been announced by DRDO. The minimum educational requirement for qualifying to apply is 10+2 pass.

As of now the official website of DRDO-CEPTAM has not uploaded the job notice. Candidates awaiting the DRDO job notification should only refer the official website drdo.gov.in or the weekly editions of the Employment Newspaper.

Candidates should check the credibility of any notification they come across with details of DRDO jobs.

"It may be noted that DRDO does not ask any payment except application fee of Rs. 100/-, wherever applicable (required along with the online application submission) or any financial information/ bank account details/ credit/ debit card number etc. in any form or manner whether refundable or non-refundable from any person for offering any jobs," reads a notice released by DRDO.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Candidates must be 10+2 pass and the age limit has been set between 18-27 years of age.

- The DRDO will select candidates on the basis of computer based test and trade/ skill/ physical fitness and capability test.

Last Date of Application:

The last date for submission of application is October 15.

