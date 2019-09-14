Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DRDO Announces Vacancies for the Posts of Admin, Allied Cadre, 10+2 Pass Eligible To Apply at drdo.gov.in

Candidates awaiting the DRDO job notification should only refer the official website drdo.gov.in or the weekly editions of the Employment Newspaper.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DRDO Announces Vacancies for the Posts of Admin, Allied Cadre, 10+2 Pass Eligible To Apply at drdo.gov.in
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
Loading...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced jobs for posts in administration and allied cadre. A total of 224 vacancies have been announced by DRDO. The minimum educational requirement for qualifying to apply is 10+2 pass.

As of now the official website of DRDO-CEPTAM has not uploaded the job notice. Candidates awaiting the DRDO job notification should only refer the official website drdo.gov.in or the weekly editions of the Employment Newspaper.

Candidates should check the credibility of any notification they come across with details of DRDO jobs.

"It may be noted that DRDO does not ask any payment except application fee of Rs. 100/-, wherever applicable (required along with the online application submission) or any financial information/ bank account details/ credit/ debit card number etc. in any form or manner whether refundable or non-refundable from any person for offering any jobs," reads a notice released by DRDO.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Candidates must be 10+2 pass and the age limit has been set between 18-27 years of age.

- The DRDO will select candidates on the basis of computer based test and trade/ skill/ physical fitness and capability test.

Last Date of Application:

The last date for submission of application is October 15.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram