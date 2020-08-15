DRDO Anti-drone System Deployed During I-Day Celebration to Deal With Aeriel Threats

An anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was deployed to tackle any sub-conventional aerial threat during the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Saturday. A senior DRDO official said the system has the capacity to bring down any drone through either jamming of command and control links or by damaging electronics of drones through laser-based directed energy weapons.

The system has been developed by four DRDO laboratories, the official added. It was earlier deployed during the Republic Day. This is for the first time that the system was deployed for the Independence Day event, the official added.

On July 31, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava issued an order prohibiting the flying of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons.