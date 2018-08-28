DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 Last Date Extended to 13th Sept 2018, Apply Now

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 Last Date has been extended to 13th September 2018 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on its official website – drdo.gov.in. DRDO aims to fill 494 vacancies for the post of Senior Technical Assistant in Defence Research and Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC), for which it had begun the recruitment process on 4th August 2018, earlier this month, and the last date to apply for the same was scheduled as 29th August 2018. However, in a notification released by DRDO, the deadline to apply online has been further extended and interested candidates can now apply on or before 13th September 2018, 5PM.Although the last date to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 has been updated, no changes have been made to the eligibility criteria, age-limit and other requirements including the last date of eligibility to consider the qualification of the candidates, which remains same as 29th August 2018.‘Closing date of submission of online application for CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advertisement has been extended up to 13th September, 2018 (05:00 PM) from 29th August, 2018 (05:00 PM). Crucial date for eligibility i.e. 29 Aug 2018 and other conditions of eligibility remain same as published in advertisement in Employment News dated 04-10 Aug 2018.’Eligible and interested candidates can find more information at the url mentioned below: