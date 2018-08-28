English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 Last Date Extended to 13th Sept 2018, Apply Now
Although the last date to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 has been updated, no changes have been made to the eligibility criteria, age-limit and other requirements including the last date of eligibility to consider the qualification of the candidates, which remains same as 29th August 2018.
Official website of DRDO
Loading...
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 Last Date has been extended to 13th September 2018 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on its official website – drdo.gov.in. DRDO aims to fill 494 vacancies for the post of Senior Technical Assistant in Defence Research and Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC), for which it had begun the recruitment process on 4th August 2018, earlier this month, and the last date to apply for the same was scheduled as 29th August 2018. However, in a notification released by DRDO, the deadline to apply online has been further extended and interested candidates can now apply on or before 13th September 2018, 5PM.
Although the last date to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 has been updated, no changes have been made to the eligibility criteria, age-limit and other requirements including the last date of eligibility to consider the qualification of the candidates, which remains same as 29th August 2018.
‘Closing date of submission of online application for CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advertisement has been extended up to 13th September, 2018 (05:00 PM) from 29th August, 2018 (05:00 PM). Crucial date for eligibility i.e. 29 Aug 2018 and other conditions of eligibility remain same as published in advertisement in Employment News dated 04-10 Aug 2018.’
Eligible and interested candidates can find more information at the url mentioned below:
https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html
Also Watch
Although the last date to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2018 has been updated, no changes have been made to the eligibility criteria, age-limit and other requirements including the last date of eligibility to consider the qualification of the candidates, which remains same as 29th August 2018.
‘Closing date of submission of online application for CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advertisement has been extended up to 13th September, 2018 (05:00 PM) from 29th August, 2018 (05:00 PM). Crucial date for eligibility i.e. 29 Aug 2018 and other conditions of eligibility remain same as published in advertisement in Employment News dated 04-10 Aug 2018.’
Eligible and interested candidates can find more information at the url mentioned below:
https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html
Also Watch
-
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- In Pics: KJo Hosts a Birthday Bash for Close Friend Neha Dhupia; Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann & More in Attendance
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Google Pays Tribute to Sir Donald Bradman With a Doodle on his 110th Birth Anniversary
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...