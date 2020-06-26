DRDO Develops Virus Obliterating Conveyor For Baggage Disinfection

A virus obliterating conveyor for baggage disinfection has been developed by the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), a Kochi based lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.



The product, an automated stand-alone system using UV (ultraviolet) bath for disinfecting baggage and other such items within seconds, can be installed at airports, railway stations,metro stations, bus stations and institutional gates,a press release from the country's premier R&D agency said on Friday.



The disinfector is built on a roller based conveyor carriage that carries baggage through a chamber equipped with accurately calibrated and optimally placed UVC sources while the sensing mechanism of the system automatically detects the entry of bags and powers on the UV illumination, according to the release.



The system has been specifically designed to irradiate the body of the luggage in all directions and disinfect the entire surface of the baggage as per the required intensity level and exposure time and has inbuilt features for ensuring prevention of direct UV exposure outside.



NPOL has developed the system in partnership with the city-based Apollo Microsystems Limited, it added.