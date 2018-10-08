English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suspected ISI Agent Arrested for 'Leaking' Technical Secrets to Pakistan from BrahMos' Nagpur Unit
Nishant Agarwal was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at DRDO's Wardha Road facility in Nagpur.
File photo of DRDO employee Nishant Agarwal.
New Delhi: A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) employee was arrested on Monday from BrahMos missile unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur for allegedly leaking technical secrets to Pakistan.
The accused has been identified as Nishant Agrawal, who is said to be working at Brahmos Aerospace unit since four years. He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act. Police said it is investigating the matter further.
Nishant Agarwal was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at DRDO's Wardha Road facility in Nagpur.
The engineer was living in a rented accommodation on Wardha Road since the last year, his landlord Manohar Kale told PTI.
ATS IG, Aseem Arun said, "Very sensitive information was found on his personal computer. We also found evidence of him chatting on Facebook with Pakistan-based operators."
Last month,the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested a BSF jawan from Noida on the charge of sharing vital information with Pakistan ISI agents.
Achutanand Misra, hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, was "honey-trapped" into sharing information about unit operational details, police academy and training centre by a woman who claimed to be a defence reporter.
An Uttarakhand resident was also arrested in May for helping Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), get entry into the house of the Indian diplomat in Islamabad on a number of occasions.
The accused, Ramesh Singh, who used to work as a cook at a former Indian diplomat’s house in 2015, also allowed ISI agents to park their cars outside the diplomat's house for hours.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
