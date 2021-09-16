DRDO Espionage Case: Two-member NIA Team Reaches Odisha For Further Probe

In yet another development in the DRDO Chandipur espionage case, a two-member team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Balasore on Thursday evening for further investigation. A four-member team of Odisha Crime Branch, headed by Additional SP Prasant Kumar Bisoyi, is currently probing the espionage case in which a total of five persons including four contractual staff and one permanent employee (driver) of the ITR Chandipur have been arrested and forwarded to the court on charges of leaking classified defence secrets to foreign agents, appearing to be Pakistani agents

As per the latest information, the two NIA officials reached the District Superintendent of Police’s office to gather more information about the case. However, the police are still tight-lipped on the other developments in the ongoing probe.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has intensified the investigation into the sensitive case. The special team, led by Bisoyi, held talks with SP Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra today.

Sachin Kumar Chheta, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was the permanent driver of the ITR Director. He was arrested and produced before the Balasore SDJM court this afternoon. However, his bail plea was rejected and the court remanded him to judicial custody.

The other arrested accused in this case are Basanta Behera (52) of Jhampura, Hemanta Kumar Mistri (52) of Buanal, Tapas Ranjan Nayak (41) of Palisa and Sk Musafir (32) of Srikona. The charges include committing an offence of causing serious harm to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here