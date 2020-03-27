DRDO Invites Applications for 116 Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in, Check Details

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for Apprentice posts in ITI Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Avadi, Chennai. Candidates aspiring to pursue their apprenticeship with DRDO can apply for the posts by visiting the official websites of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.

The organisation in a notification said it will be filling up 116 posts.

Aspirants possessing Diploma or a Graduate degree in any discipline along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade are eligible to apply for the positions.

The organisation has clarified that minimum age for general category candidates is 18 years, while the maximum age has been fixed at 27 years.

The duration of apprenticeship training will be of 1 year and they will be entitled to a stipend. The minimum stipend has been fixed Rs 7,700 and the maximum amount has been pegged at Rs 8,050, reads the notification.

How to apply for the posts

Step 1: Go to the official website at drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading Direct Link of the form.

Step 3: Upon clicking, it will take you to a new page.

Step 4: Fill all the credentials.

Step 5: Click on submit button.

Step 7: Keep a copy of the form for future reference.

