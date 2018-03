DRDO-ITR Chandipur 30 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 28th March 2018

DRDO-ITR Chandipur is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews for the engagement of Apprentices at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha. As per the official notification, candidates must report between 9am to 10am at the Test Range (ITR), Chandipur-756025, Balasore, Odisha for the Written Test which will be followed by an Interview.DRDO aims to fill 30 vacancies in Computer Science and Engineering/ IT, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Disciplines. The selected candidates will undergo training of 12 months and the recruitment is on a temporary basis only.Step 1 – Interested candidates must register themselves on the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme - http://mhrdnats.gov.in/ Step 2 – Visit the official website of DRDO - https://www.drdo.gov.in Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Advertisement for the Apprentices (Diploma) in ITR, Chandipur Step 4 – Ascertain your eligibility and understand the detailed advertisementStep 5 – Download the application form given in the advertisement pdf and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form, attach a photograph and sign itStep 7 – Carry documents listed in the detailed advertisement along with the duly filled and signed application form on the Walk-in Interview dayDirect Link - https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/whatsnew/itr-advt-12022018.pdf The applicant must be a fresh pass out and can apply only within 3 years of passing their degree. Candidates appearing for their final semester exam are also eligible to apply. Diploma degree holders with one year or more experience or training after attaining the essential qualification are not eligible to apply.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of ₹3542/-