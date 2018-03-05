English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DRDO-ITR Chandipur 30 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 28th March 2018
The applicant must be a fresh pass out and can apply only within 3 years of passing their degree. Candidates appearing for their final semester exam are also eligible to apply.
Representative image
DRDO-ITR Chandipur is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews for the engagement of Apprentices at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha. As per the official notification, candidates must report between 9am to 10am at the Test Range (ITR), Chandipur-756025, Balasore, Odisha for the Written Test which will be followed by an Interview.
DRDO aims to fill 30 vacancies in Computer Science and Engineering/ IT, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Disciplines. The selected candidates will undergo training of 12 months and the recruitment is on a temporary basis only.
How to apply for DRDO-ITR Chandipur Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Interested candidates must register themselves on the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme - http://mhrdnats.gov.in/
Step 2 – Visit the official website of DRDO - https://www.drdo.gov.in
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Advertisement for the Apprentices (Diploma) in ITR, Chandipur’
Step 4 – Ascertain your eligibility and understand the detailed advertisement
Step 5 – Download the application form given in the advertisement pdf and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form, attach a photograph and sign it
Step 7 – Carry documents listed in the detailed advertisement along with the duly filled and signed application form on the Walk-in Interview day
Direct Link - https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/whatsnew/itr-advt-12022018.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a fresh pass out and can apply only within 3 years of passing their degree. Candidates appearing for their final semester exam are also eligible to apply. Diploma degree holders with one year or more experience or training after attaining the essential qualification are not eligible to apply.
Monthly Stipend:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of ₹3542/-
Also Watch
DRDO aims to fill 30 vacancies in Computer Science and Engineering/ IT, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Disciplines. The selected candidates will undergo training of 12 months and the recruitment is on a temporary basis only.
How to apply for DRDO-ITR Chandipur Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Interested candidates must register themselves on the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme - http://mhrdnats.gov.in/
Step 2 – Visit the official website of DRDO - https://www.drdo.gov.in
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Advertisement for the Apprentices (Diploma) in ITR, Chandipur’
Step 4 – Ascertain your eligibility and understand the detailed advertisement
Step 5 – Download the application form given in the advertisement pdf and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form, attach a photograph and sign it
Step 7 – Carry documents listed in the detailed advertisement along with the duly filled and signed application form on the Walk-in Interview day
Direct Link - https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/whatsnew/itr-advt-12022018.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a fresh pass out and can apply only within 3 years of passing their degree. Candidates appearing for their final semester exam are also eligible to apply. Diploma degree holders with one year or more experience or training after attaining the essential qualification are not eligible to apply.
Monthly Stipend:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly stipend of ₹3542/-
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith and Boys Add to South Africa's Misery in Durban
- Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water Triumphs; Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand Win Top Acting Honours
- WhatsApp Update: Locked, Preview Voice Recordings Rollout Expected For Android Devices
- Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C Launch Expected on March 7: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Oscars 2018: Allison Janney Beats Octavia Spencer, Mary J Blige to Win Best Supporting Actress