DRDO Lab Hands Over Landing Gear Systems, 18 Types of Filters for P-75 Submarines to Indian Navy in Chennai

The CVRDE, a laboratory of the DRDO, on Sunday handed over retractable landing gears for Tapas and Swift unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as 18 types of filters for P-75 submarines to its users, an official statement said. While the retractable landing gears were handed over to the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), another laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the filters were handed over to the Indian Navy, the defence ministry's statement noted.

The handing over ceremony took place in Chennai in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, and G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, said the statement. The aforementioned products have been designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), the statement noted.

The CVRDE has developed three-ton and one retractable landing gear for Tapas and Swift, respectively, it mentioned. "Eighteen types of indigenously developed hydraulic, lubrication, sea water and fuel filters for P-75 Submarine were designed and developed by CVRDE. These filters are now being manufactured with the help of Indian Industries based at Hyderabad and Chennai," it stated.