DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020: Registration for CEPTAM Multi-Tasking Staff Ends Today, Apply at drdo.gov.in

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020 | The Defence Research and Development Organisation, also known as DRDO, will end the application process for DRDO Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment on January 23, 2020. The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) MTS registration process is still available on the official website of DRDO. All the candidates, who are interested in DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020, can fill the application form on website at drdo.gov.in. (https://www.drdo.gov.in/)

The DRDO announced as many as 1,817 MTS vacancies for CEPTAM in December 2020. Anyone who has passed class 10 or has an ITI diploma can apply for DRDO MTS 2020.

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Register to MTS Recruitment 2020 with required details including name, DOB, mobile number and email ID.

Step 3: After registering successfully, go to the log-in window.

Step 4: Sign-up using registration number.

Step 5: Fill in the application form providing all the necessary details.

Step 6: Upload the required supporting documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 8: Once you receive the submission confirmation, download it and keep it safe for future reference.

The selection process for DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020 will be conducted in two tiers: Tier-I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection). Both exams will be Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The dates of the Tier 1 examination will be announced soon on the official website.

