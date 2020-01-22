DRDO MTS Recruitment for 1,817 Posts Ends Tomorrow, Apply at drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will on Wednesday conclude the registration process for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment. Those interested in applying for the DRDO MTS recruitment, must register themselves before January 23 on the official website drdo.gov.in.

The qualification required to apply for the 1,817 MTS vacancies is Class 10 or a diploma in ITI. The registration process for DRDO's MTS recruitment had begun on December 23, 2019.

The selection process for DRDO MTS recruitment will consist of Tier-I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection), which will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The medium for examination will be Hindi and English, the dates for which will be announced on the official website.

Documents Required for Applying:

Applicants for the DRDO MTS recruitment must have the following documents scanned for uploading in the application form:

-Photograph scanned in .jpg or .jpeg format and file size should be between 20KB and 50KB.

-Signature on a plain white paper with black ink and file size should be between 10KB and 20 KB.

-10th/matriculation/ITI Certificate and size of the file should be between 50KB-100KB.

Steps to Register:

Step 1: Register first and generate a login id and password.

Step 2: Fill in the following details: profile, personal details, qualification, posting preference, documents.

Step 3: Pay the application fee of Rs 100, which is non-refundable. All Women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted.

