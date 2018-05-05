English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018 via GATE Score: 41 Scientist ‘B’ Posts, Apply before 2nd June 2018
The selection will be done on the basis of GATE Score (80% weightage) and Personal Interview (20% weightage) of the shortlisted applicants.
DRDO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Scientist 'B' (Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering) has begun on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Recruitment & Assessment Center( RAC) - rac.gov.in. The selection will be done on the basis of GATE Score (80% weightage) and Personal Interview (20% weightage) of the shortlisted applicants. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rac.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Expert Registration’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit
Step 4 – Download the confirmation form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://rac.gov.in/expert_reg.php?lang=en&id=0
Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ DIVYANG and Women Category - NIL
Age Limit:
Unreserved Category – 28 years
OBC Category – 31 years
SC/ ST - 31 years
DRDO and RAC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 41
Scientist 'B' (Electronics & Communication Engineering) - 22
Scientist 'B' (Computer Science & Engineering) -19
Eligibility Criteria:
Scientist 'B' (Electronics & Communication Engineering) – The applicant must possess 1st class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
Scientist 'B' (Computer Science & Engineering) - The applicant must possess 1st class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying online:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10301_35_1819b.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of the 7th CPC and will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.80,000/- including all emoluments.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview and GATE Score.
