1-min read

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018 via GATE Score: 41 Scientist ‘B’ Posts, Apply before 2nd June 2018

The selection will be done on the basis of GATE Score (80% weightage) and Personal Interview (20% weightage) of the shortlisted applicants.

Centre For The Study Of Science And Environment

Updated:May 5, 2018, 12:19 PM IST
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018 via GATE Score: 41 Scientist 'B' Posts, Apply before 2nd June 2018
Picture for representation.
 DRDO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Scientist 'B' (Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering) has begun on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Recruitment & Assessment Center( RAC) - rac.gov.in. The selection will be done on the basis of GATE Score (80% weightage) and Personal Interview (20% weightage) of the shortlisted applicants. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rac.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Expert Registration’ on the top of home page

Step 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit

Step 4 – Download the confirmation form and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://rac.gov.in/expert_reg.php?lang=en&id=0

 

Application Fee:

Unreserved and OBC Category – Rs.100

SC/ ST/ DIVYANG and Women Category - NIL

 Age Limit:

Unreserved Category – 28 years

OBC Category – 31 years

SC/ ST - 31 years

DRDO and RAC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 41

Scientist 'B' (Electronics & Communication Engineering) - 22

Scientist 'B' (Computer Science & Engineering) -19

 Eligibility Criteria:

Scientist 'B' (Electronics & Communication Engineering) – The applicant must possess 1st class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

 Scientist 'B' (Computer Science & Engineering) - The applicant must possess 1st class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying online:

http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10301_35_1819b.pdf

 Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in Level 10 of the 7th CPC and will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.80,000/- including all emoluments.

 Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview and GATE Score.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
