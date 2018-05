DRDO RAC Recruitment 2018 via GATE Score: 41 Scientist ‘B’ Posts, Apply before 2nd June 2018

DRDO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Scientist 'B' (Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering) has begun on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Recruitment & Assessment Center( RAC) - rac.gov.in. The selection will be done on the basis of GATE Score (80% weightage) and Personal Interview (20% weightage) of the shortlisted applicants. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rac.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Expert Registration’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submitStep 4 – Download the confirmation form and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved and OBC Category – Rs.100SC/ ST/ DIVYANG and Women Category - NILUnreserved Category – 28 yearsOBC Category – 31 yearsSC/ ST - 31 yearsTotal Posts: 41Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology infrom a recognized University or Institution.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying online:The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview and GATE Score.